Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,352 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

