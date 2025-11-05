5,402 Shares in Lear Corporation $LEA Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $53,799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 483.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lear by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after purchasing an additional 365,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 540,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

Lear Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:LEA opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. Lear Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

