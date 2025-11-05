Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in News Corporation $NWS

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 3,546.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 572.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWS. Zacks Research upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NWS opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

