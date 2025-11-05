VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 4.2%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

