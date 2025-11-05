Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 11,087 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 30.1%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

