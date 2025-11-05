Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 11,087 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 30.1%
Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83.
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.