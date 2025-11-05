Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 12,447 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,877,000 after buying an additional 494,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,229,000 after buying an additional 320,120 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,082,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.82.

Campbell’s Trading Down 0.4%

CPB opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The Campbell’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

