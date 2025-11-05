Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,362 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,207,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,110,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,359 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.