9,500 Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,866,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,649 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $93,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,252,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,367,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,320,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 271,305 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,363 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.47. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

