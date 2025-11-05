Burney Co. Decreases Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,383 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.05% of Tanger worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,453,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tanger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger alerts:

Insider Activity at Tanger

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,182.10. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Trading Up 2.7%

SKT stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Barclays upped their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKT

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.