Burney Co. Sells 996 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $611,102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $48,282,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 474,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 930,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 430,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

