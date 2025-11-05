Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $6,461,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

