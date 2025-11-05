Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,067,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,459,000 after buying an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after buying an additional 536,335 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,174,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after buying an additional 78,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after buying an additional 726,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.57.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.