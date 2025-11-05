Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 1.1%

FWONK opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,456.20. This trade represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

