1,944 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

