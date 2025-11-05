Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $245.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHV

Insider Buying and Selling at Achieve Life Sciences

In other news, CMO Cindy Jacobs sold 27,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $76,532.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 115,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,170.45. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaime Xinos sold 20,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $57,765.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,176.64. This trade represents a 21.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,997. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.