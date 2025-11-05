5,282 Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 1,402.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 412,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 25.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $245,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter worth $6,032,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.