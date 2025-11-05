Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in TransUnion $TRU

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TransUnion by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in TransUnion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,175.53. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,337 shares of company stock worth $910,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

