3,594 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.