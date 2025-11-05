Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 588.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Bunge Global by 197.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82.

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Bunge Global in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

