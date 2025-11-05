Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Radcom Ltd. $RDCM

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDCM. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Radcom by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 179,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Value Base Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 865,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radcom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Radcom Price Performance

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.69. Radcom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Radcom Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

