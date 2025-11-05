Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

