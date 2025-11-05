Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 9,366 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,485. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

