Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $333,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 142.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

