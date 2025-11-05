Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 84 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,059.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,066.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,299.29.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

