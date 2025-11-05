Raymond Nielsen Sells 2,200 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Nielsen sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,465.65. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,721,000 after acquiring an additional 340,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,353 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,228,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,129,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after acquiring an additional 131,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

