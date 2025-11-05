Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 24,591 put options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,022 put options.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.