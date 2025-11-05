Illumina (ILMN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):

10/31/2025 – Illumina had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Illumina was given a new $109.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/31/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Illumina was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/8/2025 – Illumina had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Illumina had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

