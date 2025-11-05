Ansbert Gadicke Sells 94,063 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,147,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,416.90. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

