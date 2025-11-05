Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for America Movil (AMX)

America Movil (NYSE: AMX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2025 – America Movil was given a new $24.30 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – America Movil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – America Movil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – America Movil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.10 to $23.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – America Movil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $17.10 to $19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – America Movil had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – America Movil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.40 to $23.20. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – America Movil had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/10/2025 – America Movil was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

