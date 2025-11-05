Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 114,044 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 114,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,241,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,989,341.44. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Thursday, October 30th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $125,059.48.

Shares of HOWL opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

