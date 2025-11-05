Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB):

11/4/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $215.00 to $193.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $202.00 to $197.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/13/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $214.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $228.00 to $229.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/27/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/15/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $212.00 to $216.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/13/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $224.00.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

