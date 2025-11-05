Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 218,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4%

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($99.00) by $95.94. Sell-side analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

