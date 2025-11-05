Bank of Montreal Can Sells 98,074 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $80,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,917,000 after purchasing an additional 222,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $240.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.97 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

