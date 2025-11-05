Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 81,795 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of GFL Environmental worth $71,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 87.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after buying an additional 2,102,663 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $32,724,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $27,150,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $26,570,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 101.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,621,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

