Burney Co. Sells 1,265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in NIKE by 15,614.3% during the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD now owns 33,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 19.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 53.9% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its position in NIKE by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 327,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 130,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NKE opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

