National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of National Grid Transco worth $74,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Research downgraded National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

NGG opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

