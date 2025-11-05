Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 72,822 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $70,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

