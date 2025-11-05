Bank of Montreal Can Sells 93,399 Shares of Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.13% of Open Text worth $84,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,447,000 after buying an additional 639,514 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,876,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,299,000 after buying an additional 492,897 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,860,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,664,000 after buying an additional 512,050 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,561,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,709,000 after buying an additional 228,062 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. Open Text Corporation has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $39.90.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

