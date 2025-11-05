Bank of Montreal Can Buys 469,080 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 489.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novartis were worth $68,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra set a $126.00 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.