Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,014 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of Sysco worth $95,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

