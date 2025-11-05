Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 457.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $102.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

