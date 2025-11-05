Bank of Montreal Can Sells 53,834 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Allstate worth $85,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,244,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.10.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

