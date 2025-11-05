The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 157.5% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. The Middleby Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.09 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.