Burney Co. Has $831,000 Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SW. Czech National Bank increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $26,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $13,119,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 120.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SW. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

