iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $100,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

