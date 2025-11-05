Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $65,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 168,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $9,054,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $189.53.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.93.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

