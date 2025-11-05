Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $369,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.49 and its 200-day moving average is $203.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $291.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

