Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
FER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ferrovial Price Performance
FER opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $65.20.
Ferrovial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th.
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
