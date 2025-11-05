Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrovial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FER. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 518,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $588,000. Bank of Italy bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $126,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 59.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 15,983.6% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 644,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

FER opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $65.20.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

