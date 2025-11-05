Analysts Set Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $89.55

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.61.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cameco by 278.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 106,987 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cameco by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.