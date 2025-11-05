Analysts Set Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $89.55

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.61.
CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cameco Price Performance
CCJ opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Read More
