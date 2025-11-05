Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,131 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $61,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

